Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $200.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Five Below to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

Shares of FIVE traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,676. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

