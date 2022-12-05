Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.21. Flywire has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 96,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,971,749.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,846,907.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 96,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,971,749.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,846,907.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,478,140 shares of company stock valued at $33,687,993 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Flywire by 1,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Flywire by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 646,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

