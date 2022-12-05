Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) PT Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

FMCXF opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

