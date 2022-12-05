Ford Foundation Decreases Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Ford Foundation decreased its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the quarter. BigCommerce makes up 1.7% of Ford Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ford Foundation’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of BIGC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.32. 6,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,942. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

