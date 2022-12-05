Ford Foundation Reduces Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Ford Foundation reduced its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,390 shares during the quarter. Dada Nexus makes up 5.4% of Ford Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 10.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 21.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DADA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 55,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,198. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

