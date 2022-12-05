Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

FRGE stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,630. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

In other Forge Global news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel purchased 33,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberley H. Vogel purchased 30,303 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,599.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,662 shares of company stock worth $108,548 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Forge Global in the 3rd quarter worth $8,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forge Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forge Global by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 395,881 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 337,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 82,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FRGE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

