Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.436 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$195.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.18. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$151.08 and a 12 month high of C$216.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$173.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 24.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total value of C$3,814,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,338,049.75.

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.