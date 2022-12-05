Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 645,541 shares.The stock last traded at $144.54 and had previously closed at $145.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.24. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 22.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

