Frontier 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.21 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Frontier has a total market cap of $18.59 million and $3.21 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frontier has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

