Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 20,250,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,531. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Frontier Communications Parent

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.