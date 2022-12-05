FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSK. Compass Point reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $144,400. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,029. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 338.89%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

