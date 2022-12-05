FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Insider Sells $172,240.00 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.91. 2,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,891. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.70.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 85.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 16.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 20.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About FTI Consulting

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.