FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Insider Sells $172,240.00 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.91. 2,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,891. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 85.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 16.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 20.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
