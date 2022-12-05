fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 5.7%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.99. 153,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,240,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Wedbush raised fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

fuboTV Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $572.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 27.5% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 1,052.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 431,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 394,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

