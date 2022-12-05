Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. Full Truck Alliance has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

