FUNToken Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $71.77 million and $1.75 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars.

