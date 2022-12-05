Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,600 at Berenberg Bank

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($38.88) to GBX 2,600 ($31.10) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FRNWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.91) to GBX 1,975 ($23.63) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.92) to GBX 2,852 ($34.12) in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Future Stock Performance

Shares of FRNWF stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. Future has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

