FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Critical Review

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and FVCBankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 4.37 $78.53 million $3.86 6.28 FVCBankcorp $72.73 million 3.79 $21.93 million $1.80 10.94

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 1 3 7 0 2.55 FVCBankcorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Silvergate Capital and FVCBankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus target price of $81.64, indicating a potential upside of 236.78%. FVCBankcorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than FVCBankcorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.85% 0.83% FVCBankcorp 33.48% 13.20% 1.22%

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About FVCBankcorp

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates a network of 9 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.