Gateway Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,090 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

USMV stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $75.50. 2,230,420 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28.

