Gateway Advisory LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,304. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

