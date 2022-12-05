GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.29 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06). Approximately 248,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 592,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.96 ($0.06).

GCM Resources Stock Up 5.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.82. The stock has a market cap of £9.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About GCM Resources

(Get Rating)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily develops the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.