GeniuX (IUX) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last week, GeniuX has traded 1% lower against the dollar. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and $343,588.52 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,032.67 or 0.06044196 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00501235 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.74 or 0.30223288 BTC.
GeniuX Profile
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for GeniuX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeniuX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.