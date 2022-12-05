Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO Sells $2,307,500.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Genpact Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $45.14. 580,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,452. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,834,000 after purchasing an additional 710,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,545,000 after purchasing an additional 347,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,179 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,094,000 after purchasing an additional 218,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on G. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

