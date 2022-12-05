Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO Sells $2,307,500.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Genpact Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $45.14. 580,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,452. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03.
Genpact Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on G. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genpact (G)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.