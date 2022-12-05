Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,002 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $62,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $89.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

