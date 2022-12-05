Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 100,429 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 100,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $197,845.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,018,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,436,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 9.5 %

NYSE:DNA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.80. 20,492,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,294,982. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

