Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 530 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.34) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLEN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 680 ($8.13) target price on Glencore in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.46) price target on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.37) price target on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($6.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.90) price target on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 615.42 ($7.36).

Glencore Trading Up 0.3 %

LON GLEN opened at GBX 558.30 ($6.68) on Thursday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.60 ($6.79). The stock has a market cap of £71.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 569.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 506.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 484.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

