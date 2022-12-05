Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 823,220 shares.The stock last traded at $13.78 and had previously closed at $13.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 84,856 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 80.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 368,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

