Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.32.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Up 42.8 %

Shares of Goodfood Market stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.