GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.28.

GDRX opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $12,049,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

