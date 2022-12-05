Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Gores Technology Partners Price Performance

GTPAU stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Gores Technology Partners Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.