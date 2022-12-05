Great Mountain Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,776,923 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Great Mountain Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,776,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,046,000. FTAI Aviation makes up about 5.3% of Great Mountain Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Great Mountain Partners LLC owned approximately 3.80% of FTAI Aviation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 29.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,095,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,197,000 after acquiring an additional 248,375 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 285,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 50.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,710,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after buying an additional 224,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 64.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after buying an additional 830,401 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.92. 4,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.98%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

