Grin (GRIN) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $954,850.50 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,962.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00473573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00114467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00853674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00650375 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00244483 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

