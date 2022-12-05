Guggenheim Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $232.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim to $232.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.09.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $174.90 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 74.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 59.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.