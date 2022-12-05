H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Down 14.5% in November

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE FUL traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $640,047.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,285. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 325,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

