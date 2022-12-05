H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 85 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

