Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 1,186 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total transaction of C$67,458.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,101,524.14.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shopify alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 2,436 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.48, for a total transaction of C$144,899.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,309 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total transaction of C$161,148.37.

Shopify Stock Down 3.8 %

SHOP traded down C$2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$55.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,459. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.92 billion and a PE ratio of 302.37. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$33.00 and a one year high of C$194.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$127.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.