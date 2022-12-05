HC Wainwright Raises TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Price Target to $1.10

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $1.10 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.76.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

