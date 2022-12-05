Head to Head Review: Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) and International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) and International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gaia and International Media Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Gaia alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 1 1 0 2.50 International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaia presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.53%. Given Gaia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaia is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia -0.11% 0.55% 0.37% International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -0.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Gaia and International Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

50.9% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Gaia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaia and International Media Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $79.57 million 0.64 $3.73 million ($0.01) -245.00 International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.88 million N/A N/A

Gaia has higher revenue and earnings than International Media Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Gaia has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gaia beats International Media Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaia

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which provides access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that offers spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers category-leading talent that enables to draw speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. It also operates gaia.com and gaiamtv.com websites. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About International Media Acquisition

(Get Rating)

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.