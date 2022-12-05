Head-To-Head Survey: Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) vs. International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Gaia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Media Acquisition and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -0.77% Gaia -0.11% 0.55% 0.37%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for International Media Acquisition and Gaia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Gaia has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.89%. Given Gaia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaia is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Media Acquisition and Gaia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.88 million N/A N/A Gaia $79.57 million 0.69 $3.73 million ($0.01) -265.00

Gaia has higher revenue and earnings than International Media Acquisition.

Summary

Gaia beats International Media Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which provides access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that offers spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers category-leading talent that enables to draw speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. It also operates gaia.com and gaiamtv.com websites. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

