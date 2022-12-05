Helium (HNT) Price Tops $2.21

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $297.30 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00013013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009672 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Helium
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,247,627 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars.
