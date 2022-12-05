Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($50.52) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FRA HEN3 opened at €69.34 ($71.48) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.91. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($106.19) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($133.66).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

