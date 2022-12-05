Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,481.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,391.75) to €1,390.00 ($1,432.99) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $160.13 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $185.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.80.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

