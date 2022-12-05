Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $17.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.
HPE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance
HPE stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
