Hhlr Advisors LTD. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,643 shares during the quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned 0.64% of Talaris Therapeutics worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Talaris Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

