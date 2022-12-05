Hhlr Advisors LTD. Has $64.74 Million Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. cut its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,414,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,234,271 shares during the quarter. iQIYI comprises approximately 1.4% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $64,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $1,680,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 114,994 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 129,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. Nomura lowered their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

iQIYI Trading Up 9.3 %

About iQIYI

NASDAQ IQ opened at $3.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.