Hhlr Advisors LTD. Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 8.2% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned about 0.23% of Salesforce worth $383,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.26.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $143.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a PE ratio of 516.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $270.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

