HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0246 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $68.09 million and $736,089.79 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,008.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00051354 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00240436 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0250606 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $643,308.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

