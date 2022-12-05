Hive Trading Up 4.4% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $171.57 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009620 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.84 or 0.05974829 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00502506 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 470,896,170 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

