Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $229.00 at Barclays

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $219.08 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

