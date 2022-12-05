Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Hoshizaki Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HSHIF remained flat at $64.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

