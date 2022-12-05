Hotaling Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 242,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRK traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 60,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $110.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

